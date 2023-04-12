Vedanta BALCO recognized for its efforts towards energy conservation under PAT scheme

New Delhi : TheBharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO),India’s iconic aluminium producer and a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium, has been awarded the ‘PAT Top Performer’award for its efforts towards energy conservation under the Government of India’s Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) Scheme. The award was presented by the Hon’ble Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Shri R K Singh,on the occasion of the 21st Foundation Day of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

PAT is a scheme implemented under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to encourage energy-intensive industries to reduce their Specific Energy Consumption, with an associated market-based mechanism whereby companies can trade certificates earned on the basis of excess energy savings. BALCO is recognized as a Top Performer Designated Consumer for the Aluminium Sector for PAT Cycle-II, with the highest number of Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE).

Speaking about the award and BALCO’s excellent performance in PAT Cycle-II, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO & Director, BALCO said, “BALCO aspires to be at the forefront of sustainable business practices and be the benchmark for the aluminium industry. Our commitment to climate action has seen us deploy the most resource and energyprocesses, such as adoption of clean technologies and inclusion of renewable energy in our energy mix. Receiving the Government of India’s PAT Top PerformerAward is a testament to these principles of sustainability that are deeply embedded in our production processes.”

BALCO has introduced 100% graphitized cathodes in potroomsand also undertakenpot controller upgradation in its potlines, which has resulted in a significant reduction in its specific power consumption under PAT Cycle II. The company has been successful in increasing savings in its specific energy consumption from 2% to 36% during PAT Cycle II and making a significant mark on energy efficiency under the PAT scheme.

With these innovations and design modifications, BALCO has established itselfas one among the most energy-efficient companies in the country, and an industry benchmark in energy efficiency. The company has bagged several energy and sustainability awards for its energy-efficient processes in recent years, which is a testimony to its continued commitment towards building a greener tomorrow.

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) is India’s iconic aluminium producer. It is owned 49% by the Government of India and 51% by Vedanta Limited. BALCO is part of Vedanta’s Aluminium Business.Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com