Vedanta Aluminium supports mega Science Exhibition, encourages STEM education in Sundargarh District

Bhubaneswar, 23rd November, 2023 – Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, recently supported the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (National Young Scientist Exhibition), a national-level initiative by the National Council Of Educational Research & Training (NCERT), organised in Hemgir Block, Sundargarh district, Odisha. By regularly encouraging impactful educational initiatives such as this exhibition and the Suravi Children’s Festival also held recently, Vedanta Aluminium demonstrates its commitment to transformative community development by building wider access to quality education andempowering young minds.

Hosted by the Govt. Higher Secondary School, Luabahal, the single-day event saw the enthusiastic participation of more than 200 students who exhibited over 284 projects. The students were drawn from classes 1 to 10across 147 schools. In addition,numerous school officials, parents, and exhibition visitors were also present. The young students exhibited a deep awareness of their world through their exhibits, leveraging the possibilities of science to demonstrate unique solutions for society’s needs, particularly in their immediate context. The exhibits thus included themes such assimplifying mathematical concepts, the importance of proper nutrition, the potential of solar energy, waste disposal systems, and even innovative recipes for using millets as a superfood.By supporting their efforts, the company also seeks to inspire students in remote and rural hinterlands to opt for higher education avenues in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) areas, and aspire for careers in the field.

Highlighting Vedanta Aluminium’s community focused initiatives, Mr. V Srikanth, CEO (Mines),Vedanta Ltd – Aluminium Business stated, “Our support for initiatives such as the National Young Scientist Exhibition reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where the scientific curiosity of children in our communities can flourish, and actively contribute to the progress of the wider community. We firmly believe in the transformative power of education and initiatives like these lay the groundwork for a promising tomorrow, where infinite opportunities abound.”

Ms. Kunti Pradhan, Chairperson,Zila Parishad, Sundargarh, expressed her gratitude for Vedanta’s support, stating, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Vedanta for its invaluable support towards the success of the science exhibition in our block. Vedanta is a true community partner and has played a crucial role in empowering youth through their initiatives. Their commitment to support and foster a culture of scientific spirit among students is truly commendable.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s Mines Business is deeply committed to advancing community development through targeted interventions in education, healthcare, livelihood,infrastructure and grassroots sports. Among its noteworthy initiatives are the Vedanta Nand Ghars, modernised anganwadis serving as dynamic community hubs for the comprehensive development of children and women. The company has also provided essentials such as school bags to ensure students can avail of education opportunities. Further, Vedanta Aluminium also supports the holistic development of rural youths through several skill development programmes, and is also facilitating the development of grassroots sports through organising community tournaments and distributing sports kits.

Through these initiatives, the company actively enriches the lives of the community within its operational areas and beyond, recognizing community members as integral contributors to the collective growth and progress of the state. Collaborating closely with local authorities, welfare organisations, and community members, Vedanta is actively spearheading socio-economic transformations in rural Odisha, responding to the distinct needs of the communities, and working collaboratively to fulfil them and achieve progressive outcomes.