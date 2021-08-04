VC Anupam Kumar calls on Himachal Governor

Shimla: Anupam Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (Additional Charge) cum registrar, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, today. It was a courtesy call.



On this occasion, the Governor asked him to work and develop a system related to disaster management.



Anupam Kumar detailed the online education status of the university and other development activities being run in the university.



Prof. Dhirender Sharma, Dean Engineering was also present on the occasion.

