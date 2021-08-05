Bookings Opened For New JAGUAR F-Type R-Dynamic Black Model

• Exclusive F-TYPE R-Dynamic Blackenhances the definitive Jaguar sports car’s beautiful, timeless design with additional equipment as standard

• Even more desirable: Black Pack, 50.8 cm (20) gloss black wheels, and choice of Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red metallic paint accentuate F-TYPE’s inherently dramatic form

• Luxurious, driver-focused interior: 12-way Windsor Leather Performance Seats in Ebony with Light Oyster stitch or Mars with Flame Red stitch and an Ebony suedecloth headliner enrich the unique ‘1+1’ cabin

• Beautiful details: Heritage-inspired monogram pattern used for seat and door trim stitching and embossing of the suedecloth wrap for the instrument cluster

• Powerful, refined engine: 5.0 I 331 kW supercharged V8 with rear wheel drive and eight-speed ‘Quickshift’ transmissions deliver engaging performance and outstanding driver reward

Bhubaneswar: Jaguar Land Rover India, todayannouncedthat bookings have been opened for the new Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black in India.The F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black is available on 5.0 I supercharged V8 engine that delivers a power of 331 kW and a torque of 580Nm.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said,“With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice.”

In the new R-Dynamic Black, F-TYPE’s pure, sculpted form is accentuated by the Black Pack and 50.8 cm (20)five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. Complementing these perfectly is the choice of three metallic paints: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

The driver-focused ‘1+1’ cabin surrounds the occupants with rich, luxurious materials. The slimline Performance Seats feature 12-way adjustment and are trimmed in Windsor leather with a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching or – for a more sporting theme – Mars with Flame Red stitch. Details such as the beautifully crafted monogram stitch pattern, repeated in the door trim, are among the subtle refinements which make F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black feel special.

Jaguar Product Portfolio in India

The Jaguar range in India includesXE(starting at ₹ 46.64 Lakh),XF(starting at ₹ 55.67 Lakh),F-PACE(priced at ₹ 69.99 Lakh)I-PACE(starting at ₹ 105.9 Lakh) andF-TYPE(starting at ₹ 97.97 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.

Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.