Himachal Governor pays tribute to Dr. Y.S. Parmar

Shimla: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid tribute to first Chief Minister of the State Dr. Y.S Parmar on his birth anniversary.



On the occasion, he said that Dr. Parmar was the founder of Himachal Pradesh who laid a strong foundation of development for the state. He said that we should take pledge on this day to realize the dreams of Dr. Parmar and contribute towards progress and prosperity of the State so that it could emerge as the pioneer State in the country.



He said that Dr. Parmar dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the people and development of this hill State and his contributions would never be forgotten.





