Vaccinations against Foot & Mouth Disease completed in around 24 crore cattle and buffaloes across the country

During the second round of the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination drive, around 24 crore cattle and buffaloes in the country have now been covered out of a targeted population of 25.8 Crore Cattle (as per data furnished by the states); reaching a near universal coverage of over 95% which is well beyond the herd immunity level. Reaching this milestone has been made possible due to the relentless efforts of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, State/ UT Governments/ administration, and most importantly the support of the livestock owners.

The program is 100% funded by Government of India which is centrally procuring vaccines against FMD and supplying to States and is also providing for vaccination charges, accessories, awareness creation, cold chain infrastructure etc. to enable the States/ UTs to undertake vaccination in campaign mode. The livestock owners are sensitized and made aware through various information, education and communication measures to get their animals vaccinated and requested to contact the nearest livestock health workers/ veterinarians to avail the facility. DAHD is also collaborating with Ministry of Rural Development to train more animal health workers/paravets.

It is expected that with such continued efforts, the goal of controlling and eventually eradicating Foot & Mouth Disease from the country will be achieved which will also help in increasing the income of livestock farmers/ keepers and in boosting India’s trade in livestock products.

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a major disease of livestock especially in cattle and buffaloes in India and causes huge economic loss to livestock owners due to a reduction in milk yield. To address the problem, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in 2019 which is now a part of Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme. The program aims to control Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) through vaccination leading to its eventual eradication by 2030. This will result in increased domestic production and ultimately in increased exports of livestock products. Currently under this program vaccination is carried out in all cattle and buffaloes.