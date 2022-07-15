Vaccination Drive for free precautionary dose organized by the Ministry of Labour & employment

New Delhi : Ministry of Labour & Employment organized Vaccination Drive for free Precaution Dose for Covid-19 today at Shram Shakti Bhawan, as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change started the vaccination drive started by taking booster dose. Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Labour & Employment was also administered the Precaution vaccine for Covid-19.

In his address during the launch of free Precaution Dose of Covid-19, the Minister urged all eligible persons to get vaccinated. He said that by securing oneself, the society and the country can be secured from Covid-19 pandemic. He further informed that all the staff under Ministry of Labour & Employment and its organizations throughout India will be vaccinated in next 75 days with the help of Doctors/Para-Medicals of ESIC. More than 150 people were vaccinated with the precaution dose of Covid-19 during the event.

Govt. of India has started a drive across the country, to provide free Precaution Dose of Covid-19 at Govt. vaccination centres to eligible adults. The facility of free Precaution Dose can also be availed at any of ESIC Hospitals. Commemorating 75 years of Independence, the vaccination drive started today and will continue for next 75 days.