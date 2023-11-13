Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 5 Odias Among 40 Trapped Inside The Tunnel; relief and rescue work continues

Uttarkashi: 5 Odias Among 40 Trapped Inside the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse. In Uttarakhand, relief and rescue work continues for the second day in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi district today. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said that removing debris from the tunnel is going on in full swing. He said all workers inside the tunnel are safe, and they are being provided with enough food and oxygen through pipes.

On the Uttarkashi Tunnel incident, Director of National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Anshu Manish Khalko said that the situation is better than before and all the workers are safe.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the Silkyara Tunnel and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts from officials at the site of the incident. Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured all possible help in carrying out the rescue operation. He said that the state and central governments are making every possible effort to save the people trapped in the tunnel. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force as well as other agencies and experts have been deployed to rescue about 40 stranded workers.

Most of the workers trapped in the tunnel are the residents of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar and West Bengal. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a landslide caused a portion of the tunnel to collapse, trapping 40 workers about 150 meters inside. It has been reported that a tunnel was being constructed on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway to create an all-weather road.