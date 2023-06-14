Uttam Lal takes over as Director (Personnel), NHPC

Shri Uttam Lal has taken over as Director (Personnel) at NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company.



Prior to his appointment at NHPC, Shri Lal was serving as Chief General Manager (HR-CSR/R&R/LA) at NTPC Limited. He has over 35 years of vast and rich experience in the area of Personnel Management, Industrial Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility. Known for his expertise and long experience in the power sector, he is a core HR professional seeking to amalgamate human resource potential in the service of the organization’s goal and vision.



Shri Lal holds a PG Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from Xavier Institute of Social Sciences (Ranchi). He also holds an LLB degree from Ranchi University.



