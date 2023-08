Bhubaneswar: Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district has received DGCA license to start flight operations. Soon flight operations will commence to Bhubaneswar. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region.

“Soon flight operations will commence to Bhubaneswar. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region,” tweets Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.