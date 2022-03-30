Usha International signs next 20-year agreement with Janome Corporation – the world’s largest hi-tech sewing machine manufacturer from Japan

New Delhi: Usha International, India’s leading consumer durables major and the pioneer in the sewing machine category in the country, today extended its collaboration with Japanese sewing machine company, Janome Corporation, for the next 20 years. This agreement underscores its commitment to grow the market further by introducing technologically superior sewing machines to cater to evolving needs of the existing as well as the new-age customers. The growth potential of the sewing machine category in India is humongous and Usha aims to lead this growth of fully automatic sewing machines business – which, in fact, is expected to double over the next decade or so.

Usha’s partnership with Janome Corporation began in 1993 when it first started marketing Janome machines in India. With its market share in the category at 65% today, the company takes pride in having developed the market of fully automatic sewing machines in India.

The user-friendly Usha Janome sewing machines hit the sweet spot with sewing enthusiasts in India, as they are superior in quality and offer an elevated sewing experience across age groups, allowing the brand to forge a deep connection with customers. The Japanese technology offers tech innovations and premium features making the entire sewing experience seamless and superior.

Commenting on the association, Mr Parveen Kumarr Sahni, President, Sewing Machines Business, said, “Usha’s commitment to offering user-friendly products offering superior technology is inbuilt into our corporate vision, and being world leader in sewing machines, Janome Corporation was the natural choice as a partner, when Usha wanted to expand the automatic sewing machine market in India. We started marketing their products in India in 1993 and the agreement we signed today will further strengthen our partnership and take the sewing machine industry in India to greater heights. Our aim is to grow the sewing segment with a focus on the experiential.”

He further added, “At Usha, we keep our consumers at the core, constantly engaging in understanding consumers’ needs, anticipating, and even creating consumer demands for today. Our renewed collaboration with Janome is a testament to this commitment. The Usha Janome fully automatic sewing machines powered by Japanese technology are the perfect choice to bring alive one’s creativity with their user-friendly features and an increasingly acceptable price range that fits all needs and wants of our patrons.”

The fast-increasing consumer base in India taking up sewing is attributed to the growing affinity to learning a life skill, to the growing DIY culture, and to consumers taking up a creative hobby that allows them to give form and face to their unique artistic expressions, and is who these state-of-the-art, user-friendly Usha Janome machines are aimed at. Today, people want products that offer user-friendly technology that aids their passions and enhance their lifestyles. Usha Janome offers best-in-class machines offering consumers a joyful experience as they up their creative skills. Further, Usha has created a 360-degree eco-system to support and aid sewing enthusiasts through their journey into the world of learning and creating – investing in experiential marketing for building this category in India which includes teaching, easy-to-follow content, post sale demos and service, as well as tutorials on the various features of the machine including how to use the foot accessories.

The Usha Janome range of automatic sewing machines with Japanese technology that have helped Usha go deeper into the category offering world-class machines equipped with remarkable and easy-to-use features, comprising Straight Stitch Machines, Industrial Machines, Automatic Zig Zag Machines, and Computerised Embroidery and Quilting Machines. Among these, the hero products that have been the cornerstone of our market growth have been the hi-end Memory Craft embroidery machines that are easy-to-use, versatile, feature rich, and come with an artistic digitiser enabling consumers to customise the entire design-to-execution journey using the machine’s wi-fi compatibility with both iOS and Android systems.

Some of our flagship Usha Janome machines are – Quilt Magic, Dream Maker 120, Design Craft, Sew Magic, Stitch Magic, Mystique, Wonder Stitch Plus, Style Stitch, Wonder Stitch, Excella DLX, Allure DLX, My Fab Barbie, Marvela, Dream Stitch, MC 450E with Artistic Digitizer Jr., MB 7E, MC 15000 with Digitizer MBX, MC 8200 QCP SE, MC 550 E with Artistic Digitizer Jr, MC 9850 with Artistic Digitizer, Skyline S9 and 6700 P.