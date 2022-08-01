Use of UAVs for Mineral Exploration

New Delhi : At present, Geological Survey of India [GSI], an attached office of Ministry of Mines, has not undertaken any drone based mineral exploration.

The Central Government has undertaken a series of initiatives to promote production of drones in the country which include the following:

(i) The Government released the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 on 25th August 2021 in order to make India a global hub for drones under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

(ii) The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components has been notified on 30th September 2021 to promote the manufacturing of drones and drone components in India. The scheme provides for an incentive of Rs 120 crores, spread over three financial years.

(iii) On 9th February 2022, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), vide notification No. 54/2015-2020, prohibited import of drones, except for R&D, defence and security purposes.

