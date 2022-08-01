State Government of Goa has appointed Chartered Accountants to carry out assessment to ascertain pending dues from the mining companies, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : Details of the mining firms in Goa which are involved in illegal mining as per the report of the Shah Commission of Inquiry are available on the website of the Ministry of Mines in the Policy and Legislation Menu. Web link: (https://www.mines.gov.in)

As per the information furnished by the State Government of Goa, the State Government of Goa has appointed Chartered Accountants to carry out assessment to ascertain pending dues from the mining companies. As per the summary report of Chartered Accountants, total dues from the mining companies were assessed at Rs. 352.23 crores, of which an amount of Rs. 80.47 crores has been recovered so far. Besides the above, there are other cases which are under investigation with Special Investigating Team (SIT).

As per the information provided by the State Government of Goa, these matters are under investigation with Special Investigation Team (SIT).

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.