New Delhi: US President-elect Joe Biden extends wishes on Diwali.

“To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak,” Tweets President-elect Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali. “Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff (Doug Emhoff) and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year,” she tweeted.

To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020

Related

comments