New Delhi: With 41,100 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 88,14,579. With 447 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,29,635 .

Total active cases at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hrs.

Total discharged cases at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

A total of 12,48,36,819 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 14th November, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

