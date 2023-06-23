US Chip giant Micron to set up semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat with total investment of 2.75 billion Dollar

New Delhi: American chipmaker Micron will invest 825 million dollars to build Chip Assembly and Testing Facility in Gujarat. The combined investment by Macron and Centre and Gujarat government will amount to 2.75 billion dollars.

Micron said in a statement that phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin this year itself. Phase 1, which will include five lakh square feet of planned cleanroom space, will start to become operational in late 2024, and Micron will ramp capacity gradually over time in line with global demand trends.

This move will create up to five thousand new direct Micron jobs and 15 thousand community jobs over the next several years. Micron will receive 50 percent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Indian government and incentives representing 20 percent of the total project cost from the Gujarat government.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Micron’s investment to set up assembly and test manufacturing in India will fundamentally transform India’s semiconductor landscape and generate tens of thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.