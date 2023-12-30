UNSC adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and addressing the issue of women’s rights there. The resolution adopted by a majority vote on Friday was jointly drawn up by Japan and the United Arab Emirates. It emphasizes the need to address a range of issues that Afghanistan faces, including women’s rights, security, terrorism and drugs, in a comprehensive manner.

The resolution encourages UN member states and other relevant stakeholders to increase their engagement with Afghanistan so that the country can be fully reintegrated into the international community and meet its international obligations. The resolution also requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a Special Envoy for Afghanistan to coordinate the effort.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated since international aid was suspended after the Taliban retook power in August 2021.