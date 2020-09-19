Union Power Minister inaugurates REC CSR projects worth Rs. 1.64 Crore in Koilwar (Bhojpur District), Bihar

New Delhi: R K Singh, the Minister of State (IC) for Power & New and Renewable Energy dedicated CSR projects undertaken by REC Ltd. (Formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) worth Rupees 1.64 Crore, in Koilwar (Bhojpur Dirtict, Bihar, through video conferencing yesterday. There were a total of 14 schemes, which included 8 schemes for construction of P.C.C. roads, 3 schemes for installation of LED/ Solar and high mast lights, Construction of 3 community halls. The main objective of the project is to improve and provide basic infrastructure & developmental facilities in the villages of Koilwar block in Bhojpur district. Shri S. K. Gupta, CMD, Shri Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance), Shri R. Lakshmanan, IAS, ED from REC Limited were present. Other district officials and general public from Koilwar were present during the occasion.

