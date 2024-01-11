Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan attends inaugural session on Building Workforces for Future: Development of Skills for Industry 4.0 in Gandhinagar

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, attended the inaugural session on Building Workforces for Future: Development of Skills for Industry 4.0 at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Prominent industry leaders, entrepreneurs, officials of Gujarat Government, and other dignitaries were also present at the session.

While speaking at the event, Shri Pradhan mentioned that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is the perfect platform for reflecting on the developmental journey of the country to set national priorities. Paying reverence to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shri Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for enhancing the country’s standing at the Global High Table.

He mentioned that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Gujarat model of development has become a guide for states’ skilling efforts to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. He added that the NEP-led synergies in the education and skill ecosystem will make the Yuva Shakti of the country future-ready.

Shri Pradhan emphasized how the Demography, Demand and Decisive Government have become the factors of the India moment. He also said that the start-up and innovation culture of India has made the country a hub of knowledge and skills.

The Minister also talked about enhancing proficiency, productivity, skill and competency of the vast demography. Shri Pradhan highlighted how India is firmly positioned to make use of Industry 4.0, which is sweeping the world of industry and innovation.

The Minister also mentioned that when the world’s population is rapidly ageing, India is empowered by its youth. He also stressed that experts have suggested that in the next 25-30 years, the country will lead in terms of the working-age population. For realising the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, everyone has to contribute, especially the youth, Shri Pradhan added.

He emphasised the importance of Gujarat and its development-oriented, inclusive and participative model. The biggest strength of the ‘Gujarat Model’ is ‘Women-led development’, he added.

Shri Pradhan commended the State’s effort in driving the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. He mentioned how the government, in line with the NEP, is diligently working on fostering greater synergy between education and skills. Today, the world looks towards India to provide low-cost, quality, sustainable, and scalable solutions to global challenges, Shri Pradhan said.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit conceptualized in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi has evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat celebrates “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success” with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future’.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilize the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.