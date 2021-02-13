Union Minister Rajnath Singh Describes Jalabhishekam as programme of national importance

Bhopal : Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has described ‘Jalabhishekam’ as a programme of national importance. Water is life and also the basis of the existence of the world. Doubling the income of farmers is the resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Water conservation works being done by the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan with public participation will be helpful in achieving this goal and building self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. He paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary and said that the work of ‘Jalabhishekam’ fulfilling the goal of ‘water for every farm and work for every hand’ will prove to be helpful in the betterment of the village, the poor and farmers. MNREGA is one of the biggest schemes in the world and its importance has increased in the Covid era.

The Union Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh was addressing a virtual launch program of more than 57 thousand water structures constructed in the state under ‘Jalabhishekam’ campaign from New Delhi. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar participated virtually in the program organized in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan at Minto Hall.

It is necessary to save every drop of water due to climate change

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that Madhya Pradesh is the first in the country in leadership, management and many schemes. This achievement has been possible only due to the sensitivity of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan towards the village, poor and development. Along with providing housing, construction of road, good work on corona control was also done in the state. All needy labourers have been given relief by employing them. This enabled the construction of useful structures in rural areas. In view of the changing weather cycle due to climate change, it is necessary save every drop of water. Water structures built in Jalabhishekam campaign will be helpful in this task.

MNREGA scheme emerged as a force

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under ‘Jalabhishekam’, 57 thousand water structures costing more than two thousand crore rupees have been inaugurated under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Irrigation Scheme. These water structures will irrigate 2.50 lakh hectares of land and that too without submerging an inch of land. These small water structures made the work that big dams could not do. The MNREGA scheme has emerged as a force in the difficult times of Corona. Migrant workers returning to our villages were provided employment through this, construction works were done and water facilities expanded over a large area. For all these activities, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given full support to the state by opening the treasury.

Large numbers of water structures were built during the Corona period

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 57 thousand 653 water structures were constructed during the Corona period in the state. Of these, 53 thousand 517 were made in MNREGA and 4,136 in watershed areas. An amount of more than 2 thousand crores was spent on them. These water structures have 17 thousand 604 individual farm-ponds, 2,365 community farm-ponds, 5,119 ponds, 1,972 percolation tanks, 5,773 stop dem-check dams, 19 thousand 8 Kapiladhara wells and 5,288 community wells. 864 stepwells have also been renovated in the campaign. Due to these water structures, agricultural irrigation facility has been developed in about two and a half lakh hectares of land and the ground water level has also increased.

Historical ponds will be renovated

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our culture is water culture. Referring to Rahim and Tulsidas ji, he said that in Bundelkhand, ponds were built on a large scale by Maharaj Chhatrasal. The work of renovating the historic ponds of the Chandelas built in Bundelkhand is being started. Rejuvenation of rivers is also going on in the state.

Defence Minister’s statement appreciated

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also referred to the statement made by the Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh in Parliament this morning regarding the defence of India’s borders. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the statement of Defence Minister enhances our pride.

The river has started flowing for all 12 months

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with public representatives at the programme. Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Dongalgaon in Khandwa district, Shrimati Resham Bai said that as a result of the check dams built on the river Kaveri and the work done for river regeneration, the river Kaveri remains full of water for twelve months. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan took information from Resham Bai regarding the workers who came during the Corona period.

Kailaras Panchayat did wonders

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with Shri Amar Singh of Kailaras Gram Panchayat of Morena district about water conservation works in the area. Shri Amar Singh informed that 21 ponds have been constructed in the area. This has irrigated 200 bighas of land, people are taking two crops and there is now enough water in wells and hand pumps as ground water level has gone up in the surrounding villages. On this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that your panchayat has done a miracle.

100 migrant workers got employment

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked Shri Sanjay Dubey, public representative of Gram Panchayat Chulla of Sagar district, how the Corona period turned out. On this, Shri Sanjay Dubey told that about 100 migrant labourers had come to the Panchayat area. All of them were provided employment. The construction of water structures has led to the expansion of irrigation facilities.

Earlier, the Kanya Pujan was performed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia gave information about the dedicated water structures. Minister of Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries, Shri Gopal Bhargava, Minister of State for Public Health and Engineering Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri OPS Bhadouria and others were present. All gram panchayats of the state were connected to the programme and the programme was broadcast live through various media.