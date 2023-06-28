Union Minister Pralhad Joshi unveils List of “Critical Minerals for India”

Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has unveiled the first ever report of the country on “Critical Minerals for India”, prepared by an expert team constituted by the Ministry of Mines, in a function here today. Complementing the efforts of the Ministry, Shri Joshi pointed out that it is for the first time India has identified the comprehensive list of critical minerals taking into account the requirements of sectors like defence, agriculture, energy, pharmaceutical, telecom etc. The effort is India’s roadmap for Aatmanirbharbharat, the Minister added.



Recalling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s recent successful visit to the United States, Minister Shri Joshi said that India has become the newest partner in the coveted Mineral Security Partnership (MSP) to bolster critical mineral supply chains. Disclosing that 30 critical minerals have been identified in the report released today, the Minister stated that at present Geological Survey of India (GSI) is more focussed on exploration of critical and deep -seated minerals to provide further fillip to the growth of our mining sector. Addressing the august gathering, Shri Joshi also touched upon various reforms and amendments of Acts initiated by the Mines Ministry in recent years.



In his addresss, Secretary Ministry of Mines Shri Vivek Bharadwaj stated that international commitments towards reducing carbon emissions requires the country to urgently relook at its mineral requirements for energy transition and net-zero commitments. The Ministry will be revisiting the critical mineral list periodically, he added.



The event was graced by prominent dignitaries including foreign dignitaries, industry representatives, subject matter experts and senior government officials. Highlights of the Critical Minerals was showcased through a short documentary and some of the major critical minerals were on display during the function.



The release of the Critical Minerals List marks a milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and security in the domain of mineral resources. The meticulously compiled list is designed to identify and prioritize minerals that are essential for various industrial sectors such as high-tech electronics, telecommunications, transport and defence. The list will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, strategic planning and investment decisions in the mining sector.This initiative aligns with the larger vision of achieving ‘Net Zero’ target for India through Government’s commitment for creating a robust and resilient mineral sector.



