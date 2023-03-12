Union Minister Parshottam Rupala visits border villages in Ladakh

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala visited border villages in Ladakh where he was given a warm welcome by the village representatives. Shri Parshottam Rupalainteracted with the local villagers. He assured that soon a veterinary ambulance will be inducted into service and added that a proposal for water lifting will be prepared. He said that other demands will also be considered with other Govt. Department/ agencies.

The Union Minister also distributed yak shearing machines, Rebo nomadic tents made of yak hair and cattle-feed among the beneficiaries. Later, he also interacted with other herders. Similarly, the Union Minister also visited Sato village where he interacted with the people of Sato, Kargyam and Parma. Giving a patient hearing, the Union Minister assured to consider their demands.

The dignataries were provided mementos of Frozen Pangong Lake marathon conducted under ‘vibrant village programme’.

The Union Minister visited the winter reserve pasture of Tashi Tsering of Sato village and enquired about the health of yak herd.On the way to Phobrang the Minister interacted with the Jawan and officers of 24 ITBP Battalion and appreciated the work.At Phobrang, the Minister was given a warm traditional welcome by the villagers of Kakjung, Phobrang,and Yourgo.

Shri Parshottam Rupala visits Ladakhi Nomadic Hut

In a one-to- one interaction with the villagers, various issues of Phobrang village were discussed which include pasture development, yak breeding centre, Rural Banking facilities, feral dog control programme, provision of more yak units of larger sizes, exposure tour of nomads to Central Asia, equipment and training to women SHGs of Phobrang village for value addition of Pashmina. Shri Rupala assured the community to address their concerns. He also interacted with KonchokStobgais who run a woman SHG working with Pashmina value addition and visited the craft centre at the village and appreciated their hard work.