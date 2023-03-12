Government aiming to achieve holistic and all-round development for equal participation of the Divyangjan : Virendra Kumar

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the third Divya Kala Mela at the Bhopal Haat here on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar and Minister of State Kumari Pratima Bhowmik.

Governor Patel, while inaugurating the 10-day fair, stated that this is a greater chance to enable Divyangjan to become entrepreneurs and artisans. Free booths at these fairs and exhibits are provided to allow the Divyangjan to demonstrate their ability.

On this occasion, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said, “We view Divyangjan as significant human resource, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays importance to concerns of Divyangjan in national development agenda.”

He said the motto of the government is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas”.

“Our government is aiming to achieve holistic and all-round development so that the disabled can participate equally in this process. On this occasion, Pratima Bhowmik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, stated that the involvement of all parts of society is vital for the country’s overall growth, and “we should all work together for the welfare of the disabled”.

“We need to strive for the development of the weaker section of society to move the country into the category of a developed nation,” she said.

Goods from all throughout the country, including food items, will be on exhibit at the fair. Over 100 Divyang artisans/artists and entrepreneurs from 19 states/UTs will be displaying their products and abilities. “Together with this, wonderful delicacies from all around the nation will be available to sample at the fair, and vibrant cultural activities will be the highlight of the evenings,” she said.

Organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, this divine art fair will run from March 12 to 21, in which free entry will be from 11 am to 9 pm. The first Divya Kala Mela was held in December 2022 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, which was visited by more than five lakh people. After that, a successful event was held at BKC Ground in Mumbai.