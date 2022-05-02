Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhaumik lays the foundation stone of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh today

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhaumik laid the foundation stone of the new building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh today (i.e. 02.05.2022) in the presence of Dr. Raman Singh, MLA & Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Santosh Pandey, Member of Parliament, Rajnandgaon Constituency & Secretary, DEPwD, Ms Anjali Bhawra.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Ms Pratima Bhaumik said that that the CRC will cater to the rehabilitation services for 21 categories of PwDs besides conducting skill development training for PwDs and will enable their independent living in the society.

She also stated that the foundation stone laying of new building CRC, Rajnandgaon is another significant achievement of DEPwD and MSJ&E Government of India, which has inclusive and accessible for all persons with disabilities and stand as a model exemplary building in the entire state of Chhattisgarh. She also requested to the officers to ensure that the new building will be equipped with necessary barrier free accessibility features and fire safety measures.

The new proposed building will have an area of 4,105 Sq. Mtr. with an estimated cost of Rs.24.09 Crore for various services including assessment, therapeutic services suitable to life cycle approach of Divyangjan, psychology, special education, early intervention, skill training, long term and short training programmes, administration, conference hall etc.

“I hope that all these facilities in a new building will help CRC Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh to provide quality rehabilitation to all Divyangjans across the state and neighbouring states”, she added.

Dr Raman singh applauded the state of art facilities planned in the new building and stated that this will cater to the increasing need for Rehabilitation services and training of PwDs across the state of Chhattisgarh.

Ms Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD, stated that this building has been designed taking into account all aspects of accessibility as envisaged in the harmonized guidelines and space standards for barrier free environment for PwDs and elderly.

Further, aids and appliances, teaching Learning Material Kits were also distributed to 500 eligible beneficiaries at a total cost of Rs.33,28,681.