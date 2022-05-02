All major ports organize exhibitions as part of ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – Iconic Week

New Delhi : As part of ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – Iconic Week being celebrated by Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Exhibitions were organized by all Major Ports/ Organizations depicting 75 Years of Development of their Ports .

Paradip Port Chairman inaugurated a Rath depicting 60 years of development that Paradip Port. Stunning masterpieces of sand art were also created at Paradip beach to mark the iconic week.

Deendayal Port Authority organized an Exhibition depicting growth and developmental activities of the Port, Short Film depicting growth of the Port is being shown through LED screen; and the Standies/Banners displayed at the Exhibition contain the details of growth and developmental activities of the Port. Besides, Identity Cards containing brief details of Iconic Week of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav are also being distributed to the visitors. Further, Brochures containing details of developmental activities are being distributed to the visitors, apart from briefing and clarifications of queries to the visitors by Port officials.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin, JNPA,Mumbai and other ports and organistions also held exhibitions.