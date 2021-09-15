Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba addresses the FICCI Interaction

New Delhi : Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy today addressed the FICCI Interaction and Launch of GCPMH 2021, in Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi. He discussed various key issues regarding Feed Stock Availability, Judicious use of Pesticides and Achieving Self Reliance in Petrochemical Industry.

The Minister also launched the brochure of 2nd Edition of the Summit on “Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India” (GCPMH 2021). The event will be organised by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in association with FICCI from 25th November to 26th November 2021 in New Delhi.

Leading players of the Chemical, Petrochemical and Crop Protection industry shared their views on the key issues of the sector like Trade Tariff, Environment issues, duty Drawback, Crop Protection registration, R&D and Technology to make India Self Reliant to be recognised as a global manufacturing hub of chemicals & petrochemicals. The Minister heard all the concerns and recommendations which were briefed by the industry.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and FICCI were present in the event.