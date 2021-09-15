International Nurses Day , President Ram Nath Kovind confers the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2020 to 51 Awardees

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2020 to 51 awardees at a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.
Congratulating all the health care workers and nurses, The President noted ancient Indian traditions of service and helping the needy which are reflected in the service of our nurses. The President exemplified the selfless contribution of nurses in the gallant fight against COVID-19 as well as their hard work in accelerating the national COVID Vaccination Programme. He added that more than one crore vaccine doses per day has become possible by the exemplary devotion of our nurses. “Your hard-work is a ray of hope and guide people towards light from darkness,” he said. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives, he observed, “Nation will be indebted to your service.”
The President underlined various initiatives taken by the Government such as Midwifery service and insurance scheme under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyaan Yojana for the health workers. As a vital element in health care delivery, the President acknowledged nurses as the first link between public and health care system.
Echoing the same sentiments, Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted how 2020 brought the huge challenge of corona pandemic to the whole world. He stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has on several occasions appreciated the contribution of nurses during the COVID pandemic in his address to the nation. He recounted his recent visit to Italy to attend the G-20 health ministers meeting where he highlighted the selfless dedication of the nurses working round the clock during the Corona epidemic. “The human spirit, loyalty and selflessness with which you are serving people are commendable,” he stated. The nursing professionals form one of the most important and crucial pillars of healthcare delivery system, he added. He offered condolences to those who have lost their lives while serving those who were suffering from COVID.
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar while giving the vote of thanks expressed gratitude to all the nurses and the COVID warriors who have worked tirelessly during the most trying of times to save lives.
Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present at the event.
Florence Nightingale awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Government as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses to the society.
The event was webcast at https://webcast.gov.in/events/MTQzMQ–/session/MzM2Ng–
The address of the Union Health Minister can be viewed at https://youtu.be/f0u1KTtf8Kc
The achievements of the awardees can be viewed at – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zBdZr170eQ
The following healthcare workers were commended for their work and were awarded the National Florence Nightingale awards 2020 (Seriatum wise)
|Sr. No
|Name
|State
|Category
|1
|Smt. D Roopakala
|Andhra Pradesh
|Clinical Nurses
|2
|Dr. AmuluruPadmaja
|Andhra Pradesh
|Nurse Educator / Researcher
|3
|Smt. RubuYape
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Clinical Nurses
|4
|Smt. Rajila Roy
|Assam
|Clinical Nurses
|5
|Smt. RenjuKumari
|Bihar
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|6
|Smt. Bandana Kumari
|Bihar
|Clinical Nurses
|7
|Shri. Ajay
|Chandigarh
|Clinical Nurses
|8
|Dr. (Mrs.) Indira Jadhav Daniel
|Haryana
|Nurse Educator / Researcher
|9
|SmtSatya Devi
|Punjab
|Clinical Nurses
|10
|Dr.(Mrs.)Daisy Abraham
|Chhattisgarh
|Nurse Educator / Researcher
|11
|Smt. SamdarJanuKamdi
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|12
|Smt. Victoria Elvira Noronha
|Daman and Diu
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|13
|Smt. Sonia Chauhan
|Delhi
|Clinical Nurses
|14
|Mrs. ShashiBalaKalra
|Delhi
|Clinical Nurses
|15
|Mrs. Usha Rani Ahuja
|Delhi
|Clinical Nurses
|16
|Brig SV Saraswati
|Delhi
|Nurse Administrator
|17
|Mrs. GeetaChandrakantSalgaonkar,
|Goa
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|18
|ShriPrashantGunuDevidas
|Goa
|Clinical Nurses
|19
|Smt. BhanumatiSomabhaiGheewala
|Gujarat
|Clinical Nurses
|20
|Dr. Pragna P Dabhi
|Gujarat
|Nurse Administrator
|21
|Smt. VidyaBharanta
|Himachal Pradesh
|LHV (Lady Health Visitor)
|22
|Smt. ArunaKumari
|Himachal Pradesh
|Clinical Nurses
|23
|Dr. ShaillaCannie
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Nurse Educator / Researcher
|24
|Smt. AshisanKullu
|Jharkhand
|Clinical Nurses
|25
|Smt. Mariyamma M C
|Karnataka
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|26
|Smt. K Gayathri Devi
|Karnataka
|LHV (Lady Health Visitor)
|27
|Smt. Geetha P
|Kerala
|Clinical Nurses
|28
|Shri Mohammed Asif
|Lakshadweep
|Clinical Nurses
|29
|Smt. RashmiPandekar
|Madhya Pradesh
|Clinical Nurses
|30
|Smt. Premlata Sanjay Patil
|Maharashtra
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|31
|Smt. ShaliniNajukraoKumare
|Maharashtra
|Clinical Nurses
|32
|Mrs. K. Biaklun
|Manipur
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|33
|Mrs. Sagolsem Rama Meitei Chanu
|Manipur
|Clinical Nurses
|34
|Smt. LeitmonPaslein
|Meghalaya
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|35
|Smt. Vanlalthuami
|Mizoram
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|36
|Smt. C Dengthangpuii
|Mizoram
|LHV (Lady Health Visitor)
|37
|Smt. PremalataBarik
|Odisha
|LHV (Lady Health Visitor)
|38
|Mrs. P Latha,
|Puducherry
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|39
|Smt. K. Anuradha
|Puducherry
|Clinical Nurses
|40
|Mrs. Anita Vyas
|Rajasthan
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|41
|Smt. Sunita Devi
|Rajasthan
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|42
|Smt O V Usha
|Tamil Nadu
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|43
|Smt. S Vellankanni
|Tamil Nadu
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|44
|Mrs. G Manimegalai
|Tamil Nadu
|Clinical Nurses
|45
|Smt. AnaparthiArunaKumari
|Telangana
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|46
|Smt. M D Shukura
|Telangana
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|47
|ShriAshim Das
|Tripura
|Clinical Nurses
|48
|Smt. Urwashi Dixit
|Uttar Pradesh
|Clinical Nurses
|49
|Late KamlaThapa
|Uttarakhand
|Clinical Nurses
|50
|Smt. Sunita Dutta
|West Bengal
|Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs)
|51
|Smt. Nilima Das
|West Bengal
|Clinical Nurses