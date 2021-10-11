Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan on a three day visit to Jammu & Kashmir under Govt’s Out Reach Programme from 09th to 11th Oct, 2021

New Delhi : Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr. L Murugan is on three days visit to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Government of India’s Out Reach Programme from 09th Oct to 11th Oct, 20201.

On October 10, 2021, he inaugurated the Government Sheep Breeding Farm at Zawoora and Sheep Breeding Bettan Floor Shed at Manloo. Cost of both the projects are Rs 19.37 lakhs & Rs 29 lakhs respectively which is executed by PWD (R&B). He also visited Trout Fish Farming Project at Kokernag in Anantnag district. This project has product capacity of 150 tonnes per annum and caters to the demand of seed of both the government as well as private trout units in Jammu and Kashmir. He distributed work order to beneficiaries covered under Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana.

He also visited Apple Orchards in Sophian which is one of the largest orchards in Asia. He interacted with farmers to understand their issues for effective resolution, took first hand appreciation of different processes involved in cultivation of Apple to its export.

Before that, on 09th Oct, 2021, he met with local leaders and Karyakartas of BJP from Shopian, Srinagar and South Kashmir. Discussed various matters related effective participation of people in inclusive socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He visited regional offices of Government of India and reviewed various developmental schemes in Shopian Districts. He also instructed officials to involve local people for effective & timely implementation of projects in the unprecedented path of development Jammu Kashmir.

Earlier on Saturday, he visited exhibition organized by Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department at Shirmal, Shopian, J&K. He also distributed various products to beneficiaries of Poultry units, Sheep units, and handed over Animal Ambulance (MVU) to District Collector Shopian.

He started his visit with inauguration of Re-Circulatory Aquaculture System (RAS) facility at Awantipora developed by a Young Female Entrepreneur Ms Hina Parray under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). He also did e-inauguration of Ramnagi-Gadipora Feripora Nahama Road, Health Institution T-Wangam, e-foundation stone of Tunnel Road Safanagri & Takwan Gatipora road.