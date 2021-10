New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself towards the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji’s birth centenary.