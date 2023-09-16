Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw visiting Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw visiting Odisha today. During his visit, Shri Vaishnaw will grace the MSME programme at Railway Auditorium at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar at 10.15a.m. for launching of Vishwakarma Yajana where PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji will attend the programme through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will also interact with the Artists and craftsmen about the Yojana which will be a remarkable moment for the local community and railway enthusiasts.

In an effort to promote cleanliness and hygiene, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will lead and actively participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan Drive aboard a local train, journeying from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack. Passengers will have the opportunity to interact with the Hon’ble Minister during this drive at approximately 02:30 p.m. Shri Vaishnaw will provide insights into the Swachhata Drive and its significance.

Shri Vaishnaw will also participate in the Swachhata Abhiyan at Cuttack Railway Station; This event serves as a testament to Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw’s commitment to the improvement of the railway system and the welfare of its passengers. It is expected to be an informative and inspiring occasion, bringing together various stakeholders to discuss and promote the importance of cleanliness in our railway system. Additionally, there will be a media briefing held at Cuttack Railway Station at 03:00 p.m. by Shri Vaishnaw.