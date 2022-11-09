Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today released the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report for the country for the year 2022

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today released the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report for the entire country for the year 2022. The assessment was carried out jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and States/UTs, which can be used for taking suitable interventions by various stake-holders. As per the 2022 assessment report, the total annual ground water recharge for the entire country is 437.60 billion cubic meters (BCM) and annual ground water extraction for the entire country is 239.16 BCM. Further, out of the total 7089 assessment units in the country, 1006 units have been categorized as ‘Over-exploited’.

A detailed analysis of the information collected from the assessment indicates increase in ground water recharge which may mainly be attributed to increase in recharge from canal seepage, return flow of irrigation water and recharges from water bodies/tanks & water conservation structures. Further, analysis indicates improvement in ground water conditions in 909 assessment units in the country when compared with 2017 assessment data. In addition, overall decrease in number of over-exploited units and decrease in stage of groundwater extraction level have also been observed.

