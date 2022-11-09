257 new Civil Junior Engineers including 87 women engineers join Odisha Water Resources Department

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, as many as 257 new Civil Junior Engineers including 87 women engineers join State Water Resources Department , today.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the new engineers asked them to work with passion towards the job, with honesty and sensitivity towards the people of the State. He wished them a bright future.Apart from providing irrigation facilities to the farmers, the Water Resources Department is also responsible for flood management to protect the life and property of our people. He added that the state has more than two thousand five hundred dams and work for some major dams like Lower Suktel, Kanpur and Ghatkeswar are in progress.

Water Resources Department is also constructing 30 Instream Storage Structures and 16 more are in the pipeline located across different rivers of the State with a budget outlay of about Rs 12,000 crore. These structures will provide double benefit with conservation of surface water and increase in the ground water table, he added.