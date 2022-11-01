Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews work progress and best practices under ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0)

New Delhi : Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister reviewed the work progress and best practices under the ‘Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive’ organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health Research. For effective implementation of Special Campaign 2.0, regular reviews have been taken by the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Union Minister of Health, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the progress of ‘Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive’ during the senior officials meeting on 31st October 2022

The objectives of the campaign were to minimize pendency, institutionalize swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanism, train officers in records management, digitize physical records for improved records management and to bring all ministries/departments on one single digital platform: www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22. The SCDPM and Swachhata Drive was launched on 1st October, 2022 and implemented from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022. Third party evaluations will take place between 14-30 November, 2022, which will be followed by presentations of best practices on Good Governance Day on 24th and 25th December, 2022. Monthly progress of the campaign is being reviewed by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Head Quarters of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and its attached offices (DteGHS & NHA), 128 Subordinate Offices, 50 Autonomous Bodies and 1 Central Public Sector Enterprise actively participated in the campaign. Also, the campaign was extended to field offices of MoHFW.

Inauguration of Ayush Herbal Plantation by Hon’ble Union Health Minister of State Smt. (Dr.) Bharati Praveen Pawar at AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana

Hon’ble Union Health Minister of State Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar taking a round of office premises under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in Nirman Bhawan to check the implementation of Swachhata Abhiyan

During the campaign period, 21600 files were reviewed, 8416 Public Grievances and their appeals were redressed, over 1100 Cleanliness Campaign were Conducted and Approx. 21000 sq. ft. space has been freed and Rs. 4,06,315/- revenue has been generated.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said tremendous enthusiasm was being witnessed in Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (HQ), its Attached, Subordinate Offices and Autonomous Bodies for institutionalizing Swachhata and Minimizing pendency. This year the Special Campaign 2.0 was also implemented in remote outstation offices, attached and Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies, besides citizen centric swachhata initiatives.

Swachhata Photographs (Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi)

Swachhata Photographs (AIIMS, Patna)

The Cleanliness Drive has been taken in full earnest by all divisions of the Department of Health Research as well as field level units and establishments. The outdoor cleanliness campaigns have been successfully conducted in 143 Field units/Establishments of DHR. 28 tweets and 27 re-tweets depicting the active participation of DHR and its field units were tweeted from the twitter handle of DHR.

Swachhata Campaign 2.0 was organised at all ICMR institutes and pictures and videos were placed on their social media handles. School sensitization programs were organised by ICMR Headquarters in schools of Delhi explaining the importance of cleanliness and its linkage to good health; health literacy. ‘Herbal Vaatika’ initiative was taken at ICMR-NIREH (National Institute for Research in Environmental Health) under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Activities like cleanliness drive, awareness campaigns, lectures on Biomedical Waste Management and Poster/Model competition were organised at ICMR-NIP (National Institute of Pathology). “Bio-Medical Waste Management” awareness cum training program and Health & Hygiene awareness campaign at Govt. School along with “Hand Washing” technique demo were organised by ICMR-NITM (National Institute of Traditional Medicine). The institute also organized Drawing & Essay Competition amongst staff & their family members, students on the theme “Swachhata Hi Seva”.

Several citizen centric innovations in Swachhata practices adopted across the country. To make record management more effective, all archival rooms & record rooms are provided with compactors, thus the files/documents are maintained systematically & remain safe.

Many institutes have undertaken best practices to enhance swachhata and provide clean and green environment in their campuses. National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi has installed Watergen which is an innovative technology that converts moisture in the air to potable water. AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana carried out Ayush Herbal Plantation. AIIPMR, Mumbai adopted Best out of Waste practices during the Campaign in which Kitchen waste is collected and is used as a soil for plantation after decomposing. Inspired by the idea of “Swachhata hi Seva”, AIIMS, Rishikesh, identified Junk Material, Rusted Benches, Cobwebs/Bird Nest/Seepage on wall as target area and the identified area was cleaned and made free of waste material during the Campaign. The security guard is placed to control the use of tobacco products /prohibit vehicle parking in the concerned area. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar adopted the process to make the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar the Plastic Free, Tobacco Free and Mercury Free. In RML Hospital, first time three bucket system for cleaning activities was adopted under guidelines of Kayakalp. National Institute of Public Health Training and Research (NIPHTR), Mumbai organized an exhibition on Swachhata for the passengers visiting Yellow Fever Vaccination. Central Drugs Testing Laboratory (CDTL), Mumbai beautified the Zonal FDA premised with spacious garden with row of trees on both sides, giving shade & beauty.

All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR), Mumbai AIIMS, Bibinagar (Photo)

AIIMS, Rishikesh National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi​

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar AIIMS, Mangalagiri

The campaign is being monitored through a dedicated Swachhata portal (https://cd.nhp.gov.in) created under the guidance of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and DARPG’s portal (www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22) by uploading photographs and data.

During the Special Campaign 2.0 from 02.10.2022-31.10.2022, the following progress was achieved in D/o Health & Family Welfare, its attached, Subordinate Offices and Autonomous Bodies:

(a) Swachhata Campaign Sites-1107 (b) Records Management: Files Reviewed (physical files+e-files)-21695 (c) Public Grievances +Appeals Redressed- 8416 (d) Revenue Earned (in Rs.) – 406315 (e) Space Freed (in sq. ft.) – 21073

