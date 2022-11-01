Contributing to the prosperity of Himachal Pradesh -Parwanoo-Solan section of NH-05 (old NH-22)

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said Parwanoo-Solan section of NH-05 (old NH-22) in Himachal Pradesh has been developed under NHDP Phase-III from the end of Parwanoo bypass to Solan. He said the infrastructure of New India is developing at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Gadkari said presently this national highway is part of the ancient and historical route known as Hindustan-Tibet Road. In the 70s it has been upgraded to the NH specification. A 160 meter long viaduct has been constructed using the method of Hydraulic Push Launching of Superstructure (ISMB) in construction of this project, a remarkable achievement, he added.

The Minister said this national highway connects the districts of Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and its subdivisions, Seraj region of Kullu district and Karsog subdivision, which constitute more than 30% of the land area in the state. He said this project has brought a large number of electronic and non-polluting industries in the Shimla section of the state, in Parwanoo town, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Shri Gadkari said the border areas of Kinnaur/Lahual and Spiti tribal districts of Himachal Pradesh have been opened by the Government for domestic and foreign tourists. The influx of these tourists has contributed significantly to the development of road traffic in these districts and to the all-round economic development of the state.

The Minister said the road height in this project area is 874 to 1659 meters above MSL(Mean sea Level). The maximum average temperature rises to 40 °C in summer and the minimum temperature sometimes drops to 0 °C during winter.