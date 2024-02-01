Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi inaugurate three CSR initiatives of Coal India Limited

New Delhi,1st February: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi inaugurated three initiatives being undertaken as Corporate Social Responsibility of Coal India Limited (CIL) in collaboration with Educational Consultants Limited (EDCIL), National Skill Development Corporation and TATA STRIVE on 31st January,2024. It marks a watershed step to fulfil the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Digital Bharat’. On this auspicious occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Coal Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Ms. Rupinder Brar and other dignitaries were also present.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Coal India Limited (CIL) and Educational Consultants India Limited (EDCIL)aims to provide digital education through smart classrooms and computer laboratory up to 12th standard schools in Coal Bearing States. It is estimated that 200 schools will be benefited and estimated CSR expenditure is to be incurred Rs. 27.08 Crores. A thousand smart classrooms have already been equipped under the CSR initiative of the Government Coal Companies.

To provide the skill to the youth of communities around the coalfield, Coal India Limited (CIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to establish multi skilled development institutes in each subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL). The overarching purpose is to equip the youth with requisite skills on the basis of baseline survey and market requirements. The multi-skill development institutes will be operationalised in central coal limited (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in 2024-25 on pilot basis, and subsequently will be scaled up in other Coal India Limited (CIL) subsidiaries.

To ensure gainful employment to 655 unemployed youth in the peripheral area of the coal mines, Coal India Limited (CIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with TATA STRIVE. This will cover training in the domain of assistant electrician, Commis Chefs, F&B Steward, Housekeeping & Front office associates in four centres – Nagpur, Varanasi, Kamrup- Assam & Chindwara. In a pilot programme run with TATA STRIVE on the same lines, 100% employment was assured to the trainees. On this occasion the Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi complimented Coal India Limited (CIL) for being a responsible partner toward the growth of Bharat and empowering communities