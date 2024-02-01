Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi launches C-CARES, web portal of CMPFO

New Delhi,1st February: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi launched a web portal of CMPFO namely C- CARES developed and designed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on 31st January, 2024. This marks a significant leap in the digitization journey of CMPFO aiming to address the long-standing issue of digitizing its records and work processes.

Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization (CMPFO) is an autonomous organization under the aegis of Ministry of Coal established in the year 1948 for administering Provident Fund and Pension schemes for the purpose of providing social security to the coal sector workers. The Organization is presently rendering services to about 3.3 lakh Provident Fund subscribers and 6.1 lakh pensioners of coal sector.

At present, CMPFO process settlement claims of Provident Fund subscribers and pensioners manually. With launch of the portal, settlement of PF and pension claims will now be processed and settled online. It will facilitate faster processing, transparency in operations, better record management and monitoring. It will also instil confidence in the subscribers and pensioners.

The project which was awarded to C-DAC in March 2023, is a comprehensive solution framework to deal with operational and software issues. The portal, C-CARES, will allow CMPF subscribers and coal companies to login and perform various functions tailored to their needs. While the subscribers can access and view their individual details and subscription status, the coal management can submit contribution details, subscribers’ particulars and claims for online settlement and payment through the portal. It will also ensure paperless working, timely and accurate settlement of claims, reduction in processing time and grievance redressal.

The portal being a public service platform is intended to benefit the CMPF subscribers who are working in the coal sector as well as its pensioners.

The digital transformation is aligned with the vision of a Digital India championed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The inauguration ceremony was a momentous occasion, symbolizing the commitment of CMPFO and the Ministry of Coal to embrace digital transformation for the benefit of all stakeholders.