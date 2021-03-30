Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers receives dividend of Rs 9.55 crore for FY 2019-20 and interim dividend of Rs 6.93 crore for FY 2020-21 from PDIL

New Delhi: Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri D. V.Sadananda Gowda, today received dividend of Rs 9.55 crore for FY 2019-20 and interim dividend of Rs 6.93 crore for FY 2020-21 from Shri D S Sudhakar Ramaiah, Director Finance, Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL) in the presence of Shri R K Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilizers), Smt Aparna Sharma, Joint Secretary and senior officials of PDIL.

PDIL has achieved historic highest ever financial performance in 2019-20 i.e., revenue from operations of Rs 133.01 crore, total income of Rs 142.16 crore, profit before tax of Rs 45.86 crore and profit after tax of Rs 31.83 crore.

PDIL is presently providing PMC services for 3 major projects of HURL, Talcher project and executing various other Work Orders in Oil and Gas sectors.

PDIL is a Mini Ratna, Category-1 and is a premier design engineering and consultancy organization which provides services viz pre-project activities, project management consultancy, design & engineering and quality assurance.