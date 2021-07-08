Union Minister Narayan Tatu Rane and Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma assume charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

New Delhi: Union Minister Shri Narayan Tatu Rane today assumed charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He was formerly Chief Minister of Maharashtra and has also served as a Cabinet Minister for Industry, Port, Employment and Selfemployment in the Government of Maharashtra. He has been in public service across different capacities for over 35 years.

A Five-time Lok Sabha MP, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma also took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry. As an MP, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Secretary MSME and all senior officials of the Ministry welcomed the Union Minister and the Minister of State.

Addressing the media after taking charge Union Minister Shri Narayan Tatu Rane lauded the Prime Minister for his dynamic leadership, and his concern for MSMEs. The Minister said MSMEs are amongst the strongest drivers of Economic Development, Innovation and Employment. To ensure highest level of sustainable development of this promising sector, the Minister envisages to work on the vision to “Unshackle the MSMEs and unleash their full potential to double their contribution towards a 5 Trillion dollareconomy and transform the lives of the aspiring millions through jobs, exports and inclusive growth.”

The Minister of State stated that constant efforts are being made towards upliftment of MSMEs under “Self-Reliant India” through various schemes for Infrastructure Development, Credit & Financial Assistance, Technology Up-gradation, and Skill Development along with interventions like upward revision of MSME definition to include large number of Business units and exporters etc.

Addressing the officials of the Ministry after taking charge Shri Rane stated that numerous measures are being taken to empower the MSME sector. He urged the MSME Ministry officials to make a lasting contribution in their respective fields towards upliftment of MSMEs.