Hardeep Singh Puri takes charge as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri today took over the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as the Cabinet Minister. Shri RameswarTeli took charge as the minister of state in the ministry. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, who was holding the charge before the cabinet reshuffle, was also present on the occasion.

Shri Puri on the occasion made the following statement:

“Today, I feel honoured by the trust reposed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Jee who has made me the Cabinet Minister of this important ministry. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Jee’s are big shoes to fill.

The work of this Ministry touches each and every citizen in the country directly or indirectly. The energy issues in this Ministry have immense potential and several challenges. The need to adapt to changing times, adopt new technologies and to be in consonance with the energy transition taking place across the world, provides a fascinating opportunity.

As we transform towards a 5-Trillion economy, energy availability and consumption will be of paramount importance. My focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude and natural gas, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatamnirbhar Bharat.

I will also work towards development of a natural gas-based economy in the country and increase the share of natural gas in primary energy mix of the country to 15% by 2030 as announced by Hon’ble PM.

In the last seven years, under the able guidance of my predecessor Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Jee, a number of path-breaking reforms and initiatives have been ushered in the sector. I would strive to take them forward, and fulfil the expectations of the Prime Minister, our people and the country.”