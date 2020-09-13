Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits National Fertilizers Limited Nangal ( Punjab) Plant

New Delhi: Union Minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya visited National Fertilizers Limited -NFL Nangal Plant today . He Reviewed the progress of the Company and took a stock of the steps taken by the officials to satisfy the fertilizer need of the country.

During the visit Shri Mandaviya took keen interest in production operations. Minister also interacted with employees during visit to control rooms. Minister appreciated the superb production performance of the 40 years old maintained Nangal plant.

Shri Mandaviya also visited the Research and Development Farm of NFL Nangal Unit where high quality seeds are grown by the company in addition to extending Soil testing facilities for farmers. He interacted intensely with a group of progressive farmers at the R&D Farm and also distributed Soil Health Cards to some farmers.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya also planted a sapling in unit to mark his visit.

A warm welcome with ceremonial Guard of Honour was accorded to Shri Mandaviya during his visit. Shri V N Datt, C&MD, Shri Nirlep Singh Rai, Director (Tech.) and Shri Rakesh Markan, GM I/c Nangal Unit received Minister on his arrival at Unit.

NFL Nangal unit produces around 5 Lakh MT urea annually in addition to various types of industrial products like Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Nitric Acid. Nangal plant is one of the oldest Fertilizer plant in country.

