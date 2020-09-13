JioFiber has now become available in over 15 cities and towns of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With working from home and online classes becoming the general norm of the day in the present challenging situation, consistent high-speed internet has become an essential requirement for many. Bringing delight for the people, JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service provider in the country, has now expanded its service to Jatni and Puri towns of Odisha. Fast expanding its footprints in the state, JioFiber is being rolled out across different cities and towns of Odisha in a phased manner and is now available in key areas across 15 cities and towns of the state including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Brajaraj Nagar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Kendrapara, Puri, Jajapur Road and Jatni.

In Jatni, JioFiber is now available at several key locations including Mahula Gadia square, Thana chowk, Andhra Bank lane, Balichowk sahi, Sardar Ballabhbhai Pate lane, Mundia sahi, Girls high school road, Laxmi Narayan Temple and nearby areas in the first phase and is fast expanding into other areas of the town. Similarly, JioFiber service has commenced at several localities in the temple town of Puri including Maruti Nagar, Balighat, Purusottam Nagar, Bank colony, TKRIET colony, Siddha Mahabir Patna, Gaud sahi and nearby areas.

Further expanding its services to news areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, JioFiber has now become available at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Jayadev Vihar, Maitri Vihar, , Jagannath Vihar, Nayapally Brit Colony, OUAT, Surya Nagar, Kharvel Nagar, Unit 9, Bhoi Nagar, Brahmeswar Patna, Dumuduma, Aaiginia, Press chowk, Panchasakha Nagar, part of Saheed Nagar, Niladri Vihar & KIIT area, Satya Sai Enclave, AMRI Hospitals, Cosmopolis, DN Oxypark and nearby areas in the capital city. Similarly, in Cuttack, JioFiber service is now available in CDA Secor 6, Sector 7, Sector 8, Sector 9, Jobra, Mahanadi Vihar, Gandarpur, Balipatana, Dagarapada, Kafla, Shelter colony, Nimchouri, Bidanasi, Chahata, Daragha Bazar, Aparna Nagar, Rouspatana, Meria Bazar, Apania, Anand Vihar, Samal sahi and nearby areas.

It is worth mentioning here that JioFiber has recently revamped its tariff plans to empower every Indian home, further reinforcing its customer-obsession and to celebrate NAYE INDIA KA NAYA JOSH. Along with providing extreme affordability during these challenging times, when dependable internet connectivity has become a necessary norm, these new JioFIber plans come with truly unlimited internet, Unlimited Voice Calling, Symmetric speed (Upload speed=Download speed) and affordable plans starting from just Rs.399/-. JioFiber has also come up with an never before proposition of NO-CONDITION 30-DAY FREE TRIAL for new customers wherein it provides customers with 150 MBPS & Unlimited Internet along with 10 FREE OTT APPs FREE for 30 days and gives the option to take it back if the customer wishes after the free trial.

