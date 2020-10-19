Union Minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for country’s first multi-modal logistic park in Assam tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkariwill virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam tomorrow. The event will bepresided over by the Chief Minister Shri SarbanandaSonowal, and will be attended by and Union MoSs Dr Jitendra Singh, Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Shri RameshwarTeli, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

The Rs 693.97 crorepark will provide direct connectivity to air, road, rail and waterways to the people. It will be developed under the ambitious BharatmalaPariyojana of the Government of India.

