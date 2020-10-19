Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the Electricity Consumer Service Portal ‘Mo Bidyut’, Mobile App

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through video conference, launched the Electricity Consumer Service Portal ‘Mo Bidyut’ and Mobile App. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said this is one more transformational initiative under the 5T mechanism. People of the state can now be able to avail efficient, time bound and transparent online service delivery, he added.

Chief Minister announced that electricity services will now come under ‘Mo Sarkar’ and said that electricity is an essential service and impacts every aspect of modern day life. He further said that Minister and senior officers will be in touch with consumers for their feedback and this service will be monitored under ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Chief Minister indicated that ‘Mo Bidyut’ is a bilingual online electricity integrated consumer service portal and this will benefit more than 89 Lakh electricity consumers of the state.

Chief Minister appealed to the consumers and general public of the state to take advantage of this facility to resolve their electricity service related issues in a simple, easy and quick manner. He also said a Mobile App has been developed for this facility and will soon be available in Google play store for download by public.

Chief Minister expected the energy department to come out with more such efficient systems to provide better service to people. Minister, Energy Sri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Development Commissioner, Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary Energy, Shri Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Chairman GRIDCO Dr. Saurabh Garg and senior functionaries of Energy Department were present on the occasion. Shri V.K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) coordinated the programme.

