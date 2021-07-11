Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy says, Socio-economic development of the entire North-Eastern Region at fast pace will be his key focus area

New Delhi: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G.Kishan Reddy reviewed various developmental activities and programmes going on in the North-Eastern Region. After the two-day comprehensive Ministerial Review meeting of DoNER, which concluded today, Shri Reddy emphasised that Socio-economic development of the entire North-Eastern Region at fast pace will be his key focus area.

Shri Reddy also asked the senior officials that all ongoing projects should be completed in a stipulated time-frame. He said, all pending projects should be resolved at the earliest through a proper consultation mechanism with other Ministries.

Secretary DoNER Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officials gave a comprehensive presentation to the Minister about all the projects, schemes and policies of the Ministry of DoNER in the two-day review session.

Earlier, after taking charge of the Ministry of DoNER on Thursday, Shri Reddy said that kind of transformation that took place in the North-Eastern Region in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both incredible and unprecedented. He said, under the guidance of Shri Modi, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within stipulated timeframe.