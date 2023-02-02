Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey to inaugurate an event “Towards Panchamrit” in Manesar on Feb 4, 2023

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey will inaugurate a one-day mega event “Towards Panchamrit” at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, Haryana on February 4, 2023. In line with the announcements by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at COP 26 – ‘Panchamrit Ki Saugat’, this event is being organised to highlight initiatives taken by the Ministry for promotion and development of automotive industry in the country.

On this Occasion, Union Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey and MoS Shri Krishan Pal will inaugurate the exposition, ICAT Incubation Centre. The event will also see participation from Automotive Industry leaders, Senior Government Officials from NITI Aayog, MHI, MoRTH, MNRE, MoEFCC, MoP, MoP&NG, academicians, Start-ups and students.

A dedicated interactive session is also planned with automotive industry and MHI officials to deliberate upon implementation of MHI schemes PLI-Auto, PLI- ACC, FAME and Capital Goods Scheme. These schemes aim at developing an ecosystem of innovation that will enable green and clean mobility solutions and help in reducing carbon foot print.

Technical sessions will focus on developing technologies for Hydrogen, EVs, Biofuels and Gas fueled vehicles. It will deliberate upon policy and regulatory ecosystem for faster adaption of these new technologies and help in laying a roadmap for future.

The ICAT incubation center will nurture startups and handhold them in developing the market ready products.

Dignitaries will also be shown testing and certification infrastructure available at ICAT.