Railways Revenue Earnings up by 73% in Passenger Segment

The total approximate earnings in passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to January 2023 is Rs. 54733 Crore, registering an increase of 73 per cent in comparison to Rs. 31634 Crore achieved during the same period last year.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 6590 Lakhs as compared to 6181 Lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 7%. The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 42945 Crores as compared to 29079 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 48 %.

In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 45180 Lakhs as compared to 19785 Lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 128%. The revenue generated from Unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is Rs 11788 Crores as compared to Rs 2555 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 361%.