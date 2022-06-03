Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh releases book and also launched the e-Book version on major reforms and achievements of DoPT of last eight years in New Delhi today

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today released a book on major reforms and achievements of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) during the last eight years. He also launched an e-book version of the same.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumental behind reforms like self-attestation and abolishing the interviews with his out of the box thinking and his encouragement to initiatives aimed at achieving ease of governance resulting in ease of living for the common man.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it is quite visible that the Prime Minister Modi accords high priority to administrative reforms that he announced decision like abolishing the interviews from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Independence Day speech and the DoPT worked tirelessly to bring it into effect within a short time of three months. Dr. Singh said that the Prime Minister’s vision of minimum government, maximum governance is the idea behind all such reforms brought out by the DoPT in the last eight years.

The Union Minister termed all these reforms as socio-economic, futuristic and citizen-centric, with people’s participation, which ensures that every citizen gets equal opportunity. He listed out a number of key reforms, achievements and initiatives by the DoPT such as proposed Common Eligibility Test, Mission Karmayogi, setting up of National Recruitment Agency, Citizen-centric online RTI portal. The Minister noted that the initiative of mandatory stint of Assistant Secretaries with the central Ministries / Departments was a huge experiment which has paid off extremely well to the benefit of the Government of India.

Talking about various training programs being conducted by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the sole aim of these training modules is to train the officers and people’s representatives about several flagship schemes of the government and how to prepare themselves well to help people in getting benefits of such schemes.

Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned Prevention of Corruption Act as a tool to bring transparency in governance by ensuring enough safeguards for honest officials. He said that zero tolerance against corruption has been the top priority of the Modi government.

Dr. Jitendra Singh complimented the entire team of DoPT for putting sincere efforts to bring out this E-booklet and said that this will be shared with other Ministries / departments, as well. Senior officials of the Department of Personnel & Training were present on the occasion.