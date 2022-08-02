Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh interacts with 46 District Magistrates from 9 Coastal States, reviews the ongoing countrywide 75-day Coastal CleanUp campaign and asks them to assist in this mass campaign

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today interacted with 46 Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates from 9 Coastal States, reviewed the ongoing countrywide 75-day Coastal CleanUp campaign and asked them to assist in this mass campaign, which has been initiated by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences and involves all the concerned Central Ministries, State Governments as well as civil society organisations.

The Minister said, the District Collectors can create a sustainable campaign and truly build a crescendo by involving all sections of society as the “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar” campaign is the longest and largest beach cleaning campaign in the world, which has already caught the imagination of the masses and nation.

Underlining the “whole of government” approach to make the coastal clean-up campaign a grand success, Dr Jitendra Singh asked the District Collectors to rope in NGOs, citizen groups, children and youth forums, corporates, non-profit organisations, the Municipal Corporations of the Coastal States and environment activists. He also lauded the role of District Collectors for making a multi-department campaign to have maximum participation from all sections, particularly the student community and youth of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed the District Magistrates that 75-day long campaign launched from 5th of July by Ministry of Earth Sciences will culminate on “International Coastal Clean-up Day” on 17th September 2022. He said, on 17th April, which incidentally is also birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated as “Sewa Divas” in the country, a massive clean-up drive will be carried out at 75 beaches across the country with 75 volunteers for every kilometre of the coastline. He sought active cooperation from all stakeholders to achieve the target to remove 1,500 ton of garbage, mainly single use plastic from the sea coasts on 17th September 2022. He also added that this year’s event also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 75th year of the country’s independence.

Dr Jitendra Singh asked the Collector, South Goa to involve local performing troupes and celebrities to create general awareness among the masses about beach cleaning operations and come out with a Goa-Model of Coastal Clean Up campaign in all the four identified beaches.

Similarly, The Minister asked the Collector, Porbandar, Gujarat to mobilise full resources to undertake various activities including garbage cleaning along the 100-kilometre coastline of Porbandar and Madhavpur. He said, all seven coastal districts of Gujarat have pledged full support to “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar” campaign.

District Collector of Chennai informed that 4 major beaches including the largest beach in Asia the Marina beach and 29 kilometres of coastline are already witnessing cleaning operations and will gain momentum in coming days. District Collectors of Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Thiruanathapuram, Ernakulam, Kollam from Kerala and from other districts presented their roadmap and future activities before the Minister.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a lead in the cleanliness campaign and has motivated the entire nation to keep the 7500 Kilometres long coastal line of India clean, safe and healthy for mankind. He called upon all to join the massive clean-up drive on 17th September to be carried out at 75 beaches across the country with 75 volunteers for every kilometre of the coastline.

Secretary, MoES, Dr M. Ravichandran and Secretary DARPG V.Srinivas assured Dr Jitendra Singh that there will be regular interaction with District Collectors of all the 9 Coastal States to further strengthen and boost the coastal clean-up campaign. Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and Amitabh Sengupta, Special Secretary, Home Department, West Bengal also shared their inputs to widen the campaign. Nodal officers from MoES, Representatives from Coast Guard, Ministry of Shipping and NGOs including Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi took part in today’s meeting along with senior officials.

The meeting with the District Collectors comes in the wake of an important meeting convened on 22nd July by Dr Jitendra Singh of Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from coastal states of the country for seeking their suggestions and support to make it a mass campaign. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, ParshottamRupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, L. MuruganMoS attended meeting along with MPs from large number of coastal States.