DEA conducts training programme as a part of Capacity Building initiatives in infrastructure sector, in association with Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, and Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

New Delhi : Under the Capacity Enhancement Plan (CEP) framed by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in collaboration with Capacity Building Commission (CBC), for driving relevant capacities across Ministries, State Governments, and extended ecosystem of infrastructure execution in the country. Till date, twelve training programmes (mix of offline and online) have been conducted for 358 senior officials involved in planning, execution, implementation and monitoring of infrastructure projects.

A 5-day training programme from 11th to 15th July was conducted in partnership with Indian School of Business (ISB) at their Mohali Campus on the topic “Project Management and Leadership”. The training programme covered areas of Project identification & selection, contemporary tools & techniques, Contract management, Leadership for performance & change, Strategies for Effective Negotiations and was attended by 34 senior officials from Union Ministries/Departments, CPSEs and State Governments.

Participants for the training conducted at Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali

Another 5-day training programme from 25th to 29th July was conducted in partnership with Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) at their campus for 5 days on the topic “Capacity Building Programme in Project Management”. The training programme covered areas of Project Ownership models, Risk Management, Scheduling, Monitoring & Control, Value Analysis, Contract Management, Dispute Resolution and was attended by 35 senior officials from Union Ministries/Departments, CPSEs and State Governments.

Participants for the training conducted at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta