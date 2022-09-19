Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, Global Clean Energy Action Forum meet at USA offers India an opportunity to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision before the world

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions,Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Global Clean Energy Action Forum meet offers India an opportunity to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision before the world.

Before leaving on a 5-day visit to USA as the head of a high -level Joint Ministerial official delegation, Dr Jitendra Singh told the media, since the forum will bring together all the stakeholders including at least 30 Ministers from different countries, hundreds of CEOs and business leaders, scientists and academicians, it is also an acknowledgement of the leading role assumed by India under PM Modi in issues related to Clean Energy concerns.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that only last month, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved India’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to be communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

India at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November, 2021 expressed to intensify its climate action by presenting to the world five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India’s climate action.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, on August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Modi launched the National Hydrogen Mission on India’s 75th Independence Day. He said, the Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub and this will help in meeting the target of production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and the related development of renewable energy capacity.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, since no single ministry is responsible for moving India towards net zero, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Ministry of New and Renewable energy (MNRE), and Ministry of Heavy Industries (which implements the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME INDIA) scheme to promote electric vehicles), have largely been the driving force behind India’s effort in this direction.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, he is looking forward to very close engagements at the Plenary and Roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of Clean Energy Technologies both at home and abroad.